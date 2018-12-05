Good Morning!
Another cold and mostly cloudy day with patchy fog. Morning temperatures in the mid-upp 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
High pressure and a split flow continues to dominate the Pacific Northwest. Expect low clouds and patchy freezing fog through Friday. Brrrr… Highs will only be in the low-mid 30s and overnight lows in teens and 20s.
A weakening front may bring us a few flurries Saturday morning with no accumulation. A stronger front arrives Sunday and this is when the forecast becomes challenging... Warmer and moist air will over run the cold air trapped at the surface in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valeys Sunday. This is the perfect scenerio for freezing rain. It is to far out to forecast specific ice accumulation for Sunday morning. But, it does appear that the heaviest freezing rain will likey fall along the east slopes. Any freezing rain that does develop should transition to a rain/snow mix by midday. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s.
Another front arrives Monday morning with a little rain/snow mix before changing over to some cold rain, highs in the mid-upper 30s. Tuesday starts off dry and ends with a chance for some rain with the next weather system. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low-mid 30s.
Monty Webb, Meteorologist