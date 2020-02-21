Happy Friday!  Lots of sunshine today with increasing high clouds late this evening and overnight.  Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Increasing clouds Saturday ahead of our next weather system with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.  This front will bring us scattered rain showers in the lowlands and mountain snow.​
Mountain Snow... Sunday-Monday Morning​
- Cascade Passes: 6-18"​
- East Slopes: 1-4"​
- Blues: 2-8"​
High pressure returns early next week with dry weather and mild temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s.

