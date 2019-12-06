Only three weekends left until Christmas!
Areas of fog this morning reducing visibility at times to 1/4 mile or less. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and chilly today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-low 30s, upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
An upper level low off the coast will kick a cold front into the region late this evening and tonight with some scattered light rain or sprinkles. We might have a snowflake mixing in along the east slopes or any area where the cold air may be trapped at the surface, but no accumulation is expected. The upper level trough moves through Saturday afternoon-night with a slightly better chance for light rain. A slight chance for a leftover shower Sunday morning along and to the east of hwy 395 as the upper level trough pushes east. The Blues could see some light snow accumulation as snow levels fall to around 3,500 ft. Highs this weekend in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
High pressure returns early next week with another round of fog and low clouds developing under an inversion. Highs drop into the 30s and lows in the 20s. Models differ on the strength and exact timing of our next weather maker, but they do suggest rain chances by the middle of next week.