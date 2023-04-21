Partly cloudy and breezy today with gusts 20-25 mph, locally stronger in the foothills, 30-35 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-low 60s.
Quiet weather Saturday as a weak transitory ridge keeps us mainly dry, with the exception of a few showers in the mountains. There is also a 10% chance we could squeeze out a sprinkle or two in the lower elevations. A southerly flow develops ahead of our next frontal system allowing temperatures to climb into the mid 60s-near 70 by Sunday afternoon. The cold front will move east of the Cascades during the afternoon/evening producing a few scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Partly cloudy and cooler Monday behind the front with scattered mountain showers, highs in the mid 60s.
A strong ridge of high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest starting Tuesday. This will set the stage for plenty of sunshine and a significant warming trend. Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s by Thursday... I love the 70s!!!
