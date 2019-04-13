Happy Saturday!
Expect scattered showers throughout the day in the Tri-Cities and Yakima. Into the Blues and the Cascades expect light snow above 4,000 ft. Snow accumulations possible staying around 1/4'' to 1/2''.
Morning temperatures in the upper 40's increasing to mid 50's by the afternoon.
Expect scattered showers throughout the day today with rain increasing into this evening.
A cooler and breezy Sunday is expected with highs in the mid-upper 50's.
Another system next Monday and Tuesday with rain at times and highs in the mid 50's-mid 60's. High pressure and a warming trend comes to visit the middle of next week with highs climbing to the low 70's by Thursday.