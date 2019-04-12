Happy Friday!
Scattered morning showers from the Tri-Cities into the Blues with snow above 4,000 ft. Becoming partly sunny by afternoon with light winds. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
High pressure will provide us with clearing skies this afternoon and dry weather for the first half of Saturday. A cold front pushes through the region tomorrow afternoon/evening with scattered showers and breezy winds. Cooler and breezy Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
Another system next Monday and Tuesday with rain at times and highs in the mid 50s-mid 60s. High pressure and a warming trend comes to visit the middle of next week with highs climbing to the low 70s by Thursday.
