Happy Friday!
Mostly cloudy and a little warmer today with a slight chance (10%) of a stray sprinkle between noon-3 pm. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
A weak weather system is currently moving over the ridge resulting in more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers this afternoon. The best chance will be mainly to our north and along the WA foothills into the Palouse. Most of Saturday looks dry, but winds will increase out of the south ahead of the cold front. The breezy southerly winds should help temperatures climb into the low-upper 60s by Saturday afternoon. The front will push on shore Saturday with rain/snow mix for the Cascades then changing to snow by late evening/night as the snow levels drop to 3-3,500 ft. Snowfall totals for Cascade passes Saturday night-Sunday: 3-9". Rain chances increase east of the Cascades after 7pm and will continue through Sunday morning. The Blues will likely see several inches of snow on Sunday as well. Breezy to gusty wind will continue Sunday with gusts 25-35 mph. Cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
The unsettled pattern will hang around through next week with a warmer and wetter system arriving Monday sending the snow levels to 6,000 ft. The Cascades will likely receive 1-2" of rain and the Blues between .75-1.5". We will need to keep on rivers flowing out of the mountains, but at this time it looks like things should remain below flood levels. Eastern WA/OR will see an increasing chance for rain and breezy winds Monday evening-Tuesday morning with rainfall amounts between .10-.50". Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s and lows in the 30s-low 40s.
Wednesday looks dry and another weak system could produce a few stray showers on Thursday. Highs in the 50s-near 60.
