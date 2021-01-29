Partly/mostly cloudy today with patchy dense fog in the Kittitas Valley and scattered showers this morning from the Columbia Basin into the Blues. Morning temperatures in the 30s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
A short wave (disturbance) is currently moving across the region producing scattered rain showers and some wet snowflakes. Upslope conditions have enhanced the showers along the foothills producing moderate-heavy rain at times. These showers should be ending by midday and we may get lucky and see a little sun this afternoon with a little ridge moving into the area. A large parent low in the Gulf of Alaska has kicked another system in our direction and it should begin to move into the Pacific Northwest tonight and tomorrow. Most of the precipitation will be in the Cascades and western WA/OR. However, we could see stray rain showers tomorrow with the best chance along the East Slopes and in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Temperatures begin to climb this weekend in response a southwest flow. Highs will be in the mid 40s-low 50s and overnight lows in the mid-upper 30s. Snow levels will also rise to near 4,000 ft.
The parent low will drop south along the British Columbia tomorrow and begin to move inland Sunday and Monday with an increasing chance for rainfall across the viewing area. The pressure gradient will tighten Sunday producing gusty wind (30-40 mph) in the foothills of the Blues. Moderate snow will be possible for the mountains above 4,000 ft with weekend accumulation 4-10". Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s and lows in the upper 30s-low 40s.
Ridging returns Tuesday with dry weather, cooler temperatures and sunshine through next Thursday. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.