Mostly cloudy and a slight chance for an early morning sprinkle/shower. Then mostly sunny by midday and warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
A little break in our weather today through Saturday morning with a weak ridge of high pressure moving through the Pacific Northwest. We do, however, need to keep an eye on the Cascades and Blues for a chance of afternoon showers.
Our next front arrives late Saturday-Sunday with showers developing after 6 pm with highs in the low-upper 70s. Cooler Sunday and Monday with more showers and a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm, highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Dry Tuesday morning then another disturbance will bring us a chance for some afternoon showers and breezy winds, highs in the low 70s.
Mainly dry next Wednesday and Thursday as a couple of weather disturbance stay to our north. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.