Happy last Friday of winter!!!
Partly cloudy and breezy winds by this afternoon with gusts 20 mph. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
A frontal system is currently sitting off the coast of the Pacific Northwest this morning. The warm front will increase the mid and high-level clouds today and we might even see a stray sprinkle, but the chance is only 10%. The cold front arrives Saturday with gusty winds (25-30 mph) and scattered showers from 4 am-3 pm. The Cascades and Blues will see rain or rain/snow mix during the day, then transition to snow overnight with 1-5 inches possible by Sunday. Breezy conditions will continue for the first day of spring on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s-60 and lows in the 30s. A warming trend starts early next week with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s on Monday and climbing into the upper 60s-low 70s by Wednesday.
