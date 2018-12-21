Happy Winter!!!!! (at 2:23 pm PST)
Mostly sunny this morning with increasing mid and high level clouds later today. Morning temperatures in the 30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Our next weather system arrives Saturday night-Sunday morning with rain and a little snow. With cold air trapped near the surface some locations could see snow accumulation. Here's my best guess… Yakima Valley: 1/2" or less; Kittitas Valley: 1-3"; Mountain Passes (Cascades and Blues): 3-6"; Tri-Cities/Walla Walla/Pendleton: Cold Rain.
A series of disturbances will keep varying chances of precipitation in our forecast through next Wednesday. Depending on the timing we could see a little rain/snow mix late night and early morning. Highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Monty