Good Morning,

Record breaking temperatures this morning around the Yakima Valley!  Yakima had a morning low of -6 (old record: -4/2014) with wind chills pushing 20 degrees below zero!  Temperatures elsewhere were in the single digits to -2 in the Tri-Cities… YUCK!  But, it could be worse, Tri-Cities record low for this morning is 20 degrees below zero!  See, -2 doesn't feel so cold anymore.  Morning temperatures will slowly warm into the single digits and teens.  Low-mid 20s by noon and increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-upper 20s. 

Who's ready for more snow?  The system Friday will bring us some light snow especially later in the day-early night.  Another low drops south along the British Columbia Coast Friday and is sitting at the mouth of the Columbia River Friday night-Saturday.  This system will likely have major impacts across the Pacific Northwest this weekend.  Areas west of the Cascades could see snowfall as high as 8-12" by Friday night-Saturday morning.  East of the Cascades,  as much as 4-8" for some locations with some heavy banding and upslope conditions in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and east slopes. 

Snow showers will decrease Sunday with some additional accumulation.  Monday and Tuesday continues to be a challenge due to  uncertainty in the models.  At this time there does appear to be a chance for another for a significant Winter Storm next.  Stay Tuned! 

Snowfall Forecast

Friday: 1/2 to 1"

Saturday: 1 to 3"

Saturday: Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 3-6" (Locally 8")

Sunday: 1 to 2"

Monday-Tuesday: Winter Storm Potential…

Stay warm today,

Monty

Tags

Recommended for you