Good Morning,
Record breaking temperatures this morning around the Yakima Valley! Yakima had a morning low of -6 (old record: -4/2014) with wind chills pushing 20 degrees below zero! Temperatures elsewhere were in the single digits to -2 in the Tri-Cities… YUCK! But, it could be worse, Tri-Cities record low for this morning is 20 degrees below zero! See, -2 doesn't feel so cold anymore. Morning temperatures will slowly warm into the single digits and teens. Low-mid 20s by noon and increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid-upper 20s.
Who's ready for more snow? The system Friday will bring us some light snow especially later in the day-early night. Another low drops south along the British Columbia Coast Friday and is sitting at the mouth of the Columbia River Friday night-Saturday. This system will likely have major impacts across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Areas west of the Cascades could see snowfall as high as 8-12" by Friday night-Saturday morning. East of the Cascades, as much as 4-8" for some locations with some heavy banding and upslope conditions in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and east slopes.
Snow showers will decrease Sunday with some additional accumulation. Monday and Tuesday continues to be a challenge due to uncertainty in the models. At this time there does appear to be a chance for another for a significant Winter Storm next. Stay Tuned!
Snowfall Forecast
Friday: 1/2 to 1"
Saturday: 1 to 3"
Saturday: Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: 3-6" (Locally 8")
Sunday: 1 to 2"
Monday-Tuesday: Winter Storm Potential…
Stay warm today,
Monty