Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog and maybe a flurry in the Yakima Valley. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Another disturbance moves inland later this afternoon and evening into southwest Washington. This system is moving south east and most of the precipitation should stay to our west and south. This evening-tonight the southern WA/northern OR Cascades with likely see several inches of snow with a wintry mix for the Columbia River Gorge west of Arlington, OR. A ridge of high pressure will stop by for a short visit on Saturday with dry weather and even a little sunshine, highs in the upper 30s-near 40.
A stronger system arrives overnight Saturday-early Sunday morning with mountain and some lowland snow. Light snow should begin Sunday morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, changing to scattered snow showers by late morning and ending by 2-3pm. In the Tri-Cities we could see a little light snow or mix after 7 AM, transitioning to cold rain showers by late morning and ending by 2-3 PM. While the foothills could see a little rain/snow mix or just rain starting late morning and ending after 3 PM. Snow accumulation for the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys; 1-2"; Columbia Basin-Foothills: Less than 1" (Maybe nothing especially towards Walla Walla-Pendleton). See the below map for detailed accumulation forecast.
A break Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Winds become breezy Tuesday afternoon ahead of an approaching front with a slight chance for a stray shower. Wind and rain chances increase Wednesday as the front moves over the Cascades with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. A few leftover showers Thursday morning and then dry for the afternoon, highs in the mid 40s.