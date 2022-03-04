Happy Fri-Yay!
Mostly sunny and nice today with a few afternoon clouds. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
An upper-level low is dropping south along the coast of Oregon today and will begin to move inland over northern CA by late evening. At this time the only thing we will likely see from this system are some high-level clouds later this afternoon/evening. As the upper-low tracks east overnight a little wrap around moisture could produce a few light snow showers in the southern Blues of Oregon. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 20s-low 30s.
High pressure and sunshine return this weekend and will last through the early part of next week. Weekend daytime temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 50s with overnight lows in the 20s-30s. Mostly sunny and a little warmer next Monday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Increasing clouds and wind Tuesday afternoon ahead of our next front. The increasing southwest pressure gradient will likely produce gusts 30-35 mph. Highs will be close to 60 and lows in the low-mid 30s. Wednesday, as the front moves across the region, winds will remain breezy/windy with a chance for scattered showers in the lower elevation and snow in the mountains. Highs drop to the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s. Partly sunny and dry Thursday with highs near 50 and lows in the 20s.
