Mostly sunny and a little breezy today with winds between 5-15 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
High pressure and a warming trend arrives Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Hot weather returns Sunday with highs in the low-mid 90s and mid 90s-100 early next week. A front arrives next Wednesday with cooler air and breezy winds with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s-60s. Temperatures climb back into the 90s on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.