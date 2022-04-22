Mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight overnight lows in the 30s and 40s...Hello gorgeous weekend weather FINALLY...spring like conditions Saturday and Sunday light spring breezes and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy the warm temps through Monday and then a slight cool down beginning Tuesday.
Next week another system arrives with breezy winds and showers possible Monday Evening into early Tuesday and daytime temperatures drop back to the 60s and overnight lows back to the 30s & 40s.
