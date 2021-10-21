Cloudy skies and the first of a series of rain storms passing through the region tonight through Monday. Overnight lows in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s. Expect scattered showers overnight until midday Friday with breezy to gusty afternoon winds and temperatures in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Rain showers will be intermittent through Sunday. The good news we need the rain and the temperatures will remain in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The Bad news is there is an increased risk of Flash Flooding and debris flows in creeks and streams in the Cascades and Blues in recently burned areas. Be very careful and alert for these types of situations in the mountains over the next few days.
Rainfall amounts through Monday evening should help with our drought condition across the region.
Rainfall Forecast... Wednesday - Monday 4 PM
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin: .25-.75"
- Foothills: .50-1.75"
- East Slopes: .50-1.75"
- Cascades and Blues: 1-3"