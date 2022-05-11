Increasing clouds tonight as a front pushes in from the Pacific could see a few sprinkles overnight and low temperatures in the low 40s for this Kittitas Valley, mid 40s for the Yakima Valley and upper 40s in the Columbia Basin.
Thursday looks to be wet and windy, gusty winds 10-15 mph increasing in the afternoon to 10-20 mph with gusts 30 mph. Chances of rain increase in the late morning to afternoon and a chance of a thunder storm from the Columba Basin into the Blues between 3-6 PM. Any thunderstorms that do develop could produce strong gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail. Daytime temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows in the 40s.
Friday starts off sunny but will remain cool with temps in the low to mid-60s and breezy to gusty winds. Another front moves in Friday evening with a chance of rain Friday night/Saturday morning and slightly warmer on Saturday and hopefully back to the 70s by Sunday.
