Happy Thursday!
Mountain snow and a few scattered showers will continue as a stronger storm passes through the Northwest late this evening. Breezy southwest winds are keeping airmass well mixed.
Heavy snow is expected in the mountains, triggering numerous warnings, watches and advisories through Friday. Drivers need to keep an eye on pass conditions.
A winter weather advisory is in place for the Blues and the east slopes of the Cascades. Wet snow below 3,000 feet. Additional accumulations up to 3 inches, with ice accumulations of a light glaze in the lower elevation areas.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the higher elevations of the passes until 10 a.m. Friday morning. Heavy snow above 4,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with local amounts of 20 inches on the highest peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Moving into Friday, breezy and less precipitation planned as we were seeing earlier today. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Looking into the weekend, drier and calmer. A northwest flow this weekend will give us more patchy fog and isolated scattered snow showers over the mountains. Snow levels will generally range from 1,000-2,000 feet.
Highs this weekend in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight lows in the 20s.