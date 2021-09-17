Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle until 3pm. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
The complex weather system is starting to move onshore this morning with most of the rain from the Cascade crest and west. As the warm front hops over the mountains, we could see a stray sprinkle or two. This will be followed by the cold front early Saturday morning with rain developing after 2-3 AM in the Yakima/Kittitas Valley, into the Tri-Cities after 6 AM and in the Blues after 11 AM. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times as the cold front pushes through the region. The steady rain will change to scattered showers (maybe a stray thunderstorm) as cool, unstable air aloft moves in behind the front Saturday afternoon. This will be followed by a cold upper level low on Sunday with another chance for a few scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. Breezy and cooler both days with highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Rainfall Forecast... Friday-Saturday Night
- Cascades: 1-2" (Locally 3" Snoqualmie Pass and north)
- East Slopes: .75-1.5"
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Tri-Cities/Columbia Basin: .25-.5"
- Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton): .5-.75"
- Blues: .75-1.5"
High pressure begins to build into the Pacific Northwest Monday with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures through Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. Models are hinting at another front on Wednesday with a slight chance (10-20%) for a few showers by the afternoon with highs near 70.
Fall officially arrives next Wednesday at 12:20 PM! You're Welcome!