Stray showers and breezy winds decreasing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30’s brrr. Tomorrow scattered showers and gusty winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph daytime highs in the low to mid 50’s. Gusty winds and more showers possible Saturday night low temps in the low to mid 30’s and winds 10-15 mph and gusts 25+ mph. Sunday brings a chance of Rain/Mix for Yakima before 11 am in the morning then mostly cloudy and sun breaks for the Columbia Basin daytime highs upper 40’s to mid 50’s. Snow levels drop to the 3,000-3,500-foot level in the Cascades with accumulations of 5-105-10 inches possible by Sunday Night. Daylight Saving ends Sunday as we fall back 1 hour...
Wet Breezy Weekend and Mountain Snow
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.