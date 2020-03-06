Good evening and happy Friday!
Clouds will stick around as an approaching front will bring rain to much of the region late tonight. Rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inch are forecast during this time.
Temperatures drop down into the low 40s- upper 30s. Also, a slight chance for a few snowflakes Early Saturday morning in the Kittitas Valleys and the foothills of the Blues in northeast OR, but no accumulation.
Saturday morning expect to wake up to scattered showers but most will move out of the region by the afternoon. With cool unstable air moving into the region behind the front highs will drop into the low-mid 50s Saturday. Also, don't forget to set those clocks forward an hour as we "Spring Forward" Sunday!
Partly sunny, dry and cooler Sunday with highs in the low 50s.