Partly sunny today with increasing clouds this evening and rain developing after midnight. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, upper 40s-low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 50s.
Veterans Day looks soggy as we brace for another atmospheric river (AR) event... An occluded frontal system current sitting in the Pacific will slowly begin to move east today. This will send the warm front into WA/OR overnight with an increasing chance for rain developing after midnight. First along the WA/OR border and slowing pushing north towards morning, and sending the snow level to 9,000 ft. The front looks to stall across central WA Thursday, this will allow the AR to act like a fire hose dumping a "ton" of rain across western WA/OR and the Cascades tonight through Friday. While the Cascades will catch most of the rain it does appear that areas east of the Cascades will receive above average rainfall through Friday.
Rainfall Forecast... Tonight-Friday Afternoon
- WA Cascade Crest-Coast - 3-6"
- Upper East Slopes: 1.5-3"
- Lower East Slopes-Kittitas Valley: .5-1.5"
- Yakima Valley-Columbia Basin-Foothills: .25-.5"
- Blues: .5-1"
With this amount of rain wide spread flooding is likely in western WA Thursday-Friday. For us east of the Cascades many of our rivers, creeks and streams flowing off the east slopes are currently running high due to recent rain. They will need to be monitored for the slight potential of minor flooding. Mudslides and debris flows are also possible in burn scars from the summer wildfires, especially the Schneider Spring fire in Yakima/Kittitas Counties.
Something else we will need to watch overnight as the moisture moves into the region... A brief period of freezing rain may be possible will as cold air is trapped near the surface in portions of the Kittitas Valley. Chances are very slight now and if it does occur it would not last for long as the warm are mixes to the surface. Highs on Veterans Day near 50. The rain will change to showers by Friday afternoon/evening, highs mid-upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s-mid 40.
A flat ridge of high builds into the region this weekend with a couple of disturbance moving over the ridge. For that reason, we'll leave a few showers in the forecast with some breezy winds. Models begin to differ early next week with timing and strength of weather disturbances, but most do keep a few stray showers and breezy/windy conditions in the region.