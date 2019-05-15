Good Morning,
Increasing clouds this morning and becoming mostly cloudy by midday. Showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm developing this evening after 6-7 pm. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60-mid 70s.
An upper level low develops off the coast of CA today that will kick several weather disturbance through the area, tapping into some deep tropical moisture. This will increase our rain chances especially Thursday and Friday as the low begins to push onshore. There does appear enough instability to support a stray thunderstorm or two during this period. The best chance for storms continue to be in the Blues. Any storms that do develop could produce locally strong winds, brief moderate-heavy downpours and lightning. Right now, it looks like the showers will start after 6-7 pm this evening; Thursday and Friday have a 60-80 % chance for showers with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s and lows in the 40s-low 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy at 10-25 mph.
Saturday look mainly dry with the exception of scattered showers in the Cascades and Blues. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. A series of disturbances will keep showers and cooler temperatures in the forecast Sunday through next Tuesday. Highs in the 60s-near 70 and lows in the 40s.
-Monty