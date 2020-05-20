- Rivers, Creeks and Streams
- Need to watch - Umatilla River, Walla Walla River and Mill Creek
- NOT expecting a repeat of February's devastating Floods
Rain and wind today... Rain this morning from Hwy 395 into the Blues. The rain will begin to end around midday in the Tri-Cities, after 3 pm in the foothills, and this evening in the Blues. Heavy rain is expected in the Foothills (.5-2") and Blues (1-2.5") this could result in some flooding for rivers and creeks flowing out of the Blues through Thursday morning.
Flood Watch until 8 AM Thursday... Blues and Foothills
Winds will also increase today with gusts 30-40 mph for most areas. Stronger in the Kittitas Valley and Columbia Gorge were we have a Wind Advisory until 8 pm tonight, gusts could hit 40-50 mph. Morning temperatures in 50s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.
A cold front will usher in cooler air and a slight chance for a few showers Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. Showers will continue overnight in the mountains with the snow levels dropping to around 3,200 ft. That means the mountains passes could see a little snow Friday morning.
High pressure and warmer temperatures this weekend with highs in the low-mid 70s. Models are still trying to show a weak disturbance on Memorial Day with a slight chance for a stray late morning shower, highs in the mid 70s-near 80.