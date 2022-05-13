Increasing clouds and scattered rain showers are in the mix for tonight. The cold front has passed and a warm front has moved in so temperatures tonight will be much warmer ranging from the low 40s in the Kittitas Valley, mid-40s in the Yakima Valley, and low 50s in the Columbia Basin. Winds will also decrease overnight and there will be a chance of showers throughout the region after 9 PM lingering into Saturday morning.
Saturday rain will dry up by noon giving way to sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and gusts 20-25 mph. Winds remain breezy through the night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Sunday is mostly cloudy with a slight chance of overnight (Sun/Mon) rain showers daytime highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.
We dry out on Monday and give us partly sunny skies with highs in the low-mid 70s and lows in the 30s-40s. Breezy, dry and cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Rain chances return late Wednesday-Thursday with gusty winds developing. Highs fall into the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s-40s.
