Cloudy skies tonight and a slight chance of showers overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.Saturday a stronger system moves in bringing gusty winds, mountain snow and rain to the lower elevations temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There is a winter weather advisory for the Cascades beginning tonight through Saturday morning. Sunday the 1st day of spring will be partly sunny and breezy high temps in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s. A warming trend begins next week with sunshine and temperatures hitting the upper 60s and low 70s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 11 inches.
* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties,
including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of
Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski
Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier.
* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations tonight and Saturday
morning will be above 4000 feet at Mount Baker and Mount
Rainier. Lighter snow showers will continue into Saturday
afternoon and evening with additional accumulations of 1-3
inches possible, including in the passes.
