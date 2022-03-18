Cloudy skies tonight and a slight chance of showers overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.Saturday a stronger system moves in bringing gusty winds, mountain snow and rain to the lower elevations temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There is a winter weather advisory for the Cascades beginning tonight through Saturday morning. Sunday the 1st day of spring will be partly sunny and breezy high temps in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s. A warming trend begins next week with sunshine and temperatures hitting the upper 60s and low 70s. 

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 
11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET... 
 
* WHAT...Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations 
 of 6 to 11 inches. 
 
* WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, 
 including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of 
 Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski 
 Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. 

 
* IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations tonight and Saturday 
 morning will be above 4000 feet at Mount Baker and Mount 
 Rainier. Lighter snow showers will continue into Saturday 
 afternoon and evening with additional accumulations of 1-3 
 inches possible, including in the passes. 

