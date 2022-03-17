Happy St Patrick's Day...Cloudy skies and stray showers tonight. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Friday will be partly sunny and breezy highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Saturday a stronger system moves in bringing gusty winds, mountain snow and rain to the lower elevations temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunday the 1st day of spring will be partly sunny and breezy high temps in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s. A warming trend begins next week with sunshine and temperatures hitting the upper 60s and low 70s.
Wet Windy Weekend and 1st Day Of Spring Sunday!
