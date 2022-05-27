Cloudy skies, breezy winds, rain and thunderstorms all in the forecast tonight. Thunderstorms will mainly be a problem in the Foothills and Blues tonight with heavy rainfall at times. Winds increasing tonight 10-15 mph and gusts 20+ mph. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Memorial Weekend brings unsettled weather with breezy winds, cooler temperatures, showers, and stray thunderstorms. Temperatures drop back into the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Southern WA-OR Cascades Saturday-Sunday above 4,500’ 4-8" for the Southern WA Cascades and an impressive 6-12" for the OR Cascades. Impacts include difficult travel, slick roads, and backcountry camping and hiking.
We will also be keeping a close watch on rivers and streams this weekend due to heavy rainfall causing high river levels and ponding water in low-lying fields.
A few leftover showers early Memorial morning then afternoon clearing and warmer with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s-50s. Partly sunny and nice Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday with highs near 80.
