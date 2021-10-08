Mostly Clear and chilly tonight with light winds and temps in the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Saturday afternoon winds increase in front of an approaching cold front there is a slight chance of rain in Yakima Saturday night (20%) increasing to (40%) Sunday. Sunday the winds really ramp up to 30-40 mph at times and temperatures in the low to mid 60’s patchy blowing dust could be a problem in the Columbia Basin Sunday - Sunday night. Next week temperatures drop into the 50’s and we’ll likely see frost through the Yakima/Kittitas/Columbia Basin most nights next week. Expect showers turning to snow showers in the mountains Sunday-Monday some of the higher mountain passes could see 1-3" of snow!
Wet Windy Weekend With SNOW In the Mountains!!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.