What can I bring?

Permitted Items: Coolers (subject to search), Lawn chairs, blankets, tarps, and umbrellas.
Prohibited Items: Prohibited items include but are not limited to: weapons, alcohol, marijuana – Including but not limited to marijuana or its constituent components such as THC, illegal drugs, noise makers, P.A. systems or karaoke machines, fireworks, skateboards, drones, remote controlled model aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, glass cups or bottles, and squirt guns. Mister bottles (that have fans attached) and drinking bottles are allowed, though if used inappropriately will be confiscated. No scaffolding, scissor lifts, man lifts, pets, bicycles, or scooters or any kind are allowed.
Pets: When attending the Tri-City Water Follies, please make plans to leave your pets/critters at home. There is no pet-sitter service in Columbia Park or Wade Park. Patrons with pets/critters will not be allowed access to the event or entrance into parking areas.
This prohibition does not apply to service animals, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and clearly marked as such.
Signs/Flags/Banners/Posters/Pamphlets: The Tri-City Water Follies reserves the right to approve/reject signs, flags, banners, and/or posters outside of sponsors or performers displays.
Guests are not allowed to hand out pamphlets, advertisement brochures, etc. to other guests while at the event, without prior approval from the Tri-City Water Follies.
Tents and Tarps: Pasco – Wade Park: Tri-City Water Follies does not allow tents and tarps left out over night during the event weekend. You may bring in your tents and tarps for the day but they must be removed at the end of the day. Tri-City Water Follies is not responsible for damage or loss of property if tents or tarps are left over night. While tents and tarps are used for the weekend they must not block the view of the river.