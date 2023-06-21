What does it mean to create a defensible space?

Tri-Cities, Wash. -With wildfire season already in full swing: finding ways to keep yourself and your home out of the thousands of acres burned in a wildland fire can save you money and buy time for firefighters.
According to Jenna Kochenauer with Benton County Fire District 1 a defensible space is at least 10ft between the outside of your home and something likely to burn.
Usually, people will have rocks or green grass in that area.
Keeping dry grass, brush, and shrubs that far away from your home makes it more difficult for the fire to jump onto it.
According to Kochenauer it also gives firefighters space to put the fire out before it reaches your home.
She said 30% of homes in the state of Washington are a part of the wild-land-urban-interface meaning you might be close than you think to an area with risk for a wildland fire.
Oregon recently made a website for residents to get more information.
Washington has its own Fire Wise program that aims to inform communities about fire danger and ways to reduce it. For example, creating a defensible space.
