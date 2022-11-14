TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Established by the international diabetes federation in 1991, Diabetes Day works to bring awareness to the health and the economic impact of diabetes according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The disease continues to be a problem thirty years later as the number of people with diabetes is currently twice what it was 20-years ago, as people have aged and become more overweight according to the CDC.
With that in mind, what is diabetes? And how do people get the disease?
The two most common types of diabetes are type 1 and type 2. Dietitian and Diabetes Educator Suzanne Clark works to educate people on the different types of diabetes and what they can do to avoid it or how they can treat it once they have it.
She said people with type 1 diabetes produce little to no insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas that helps the body process sugar. Type 1 diabetes is less common and usually develops in children and young adults, but can happen at any age according to the CDC.
People with type 2 diabetes still produce insulin, but can develop a resistance to it which makes the pancreas try to produce more until it can't keep up with the amount needed to regulate blood sugar according to the CDC.
"Our body just starts slowing down in that ability to produce enough insulin to keep up with our food, our lifestyles," Clark said.
She tells me there are a number of factors that go into type 2 that make it difficult for the body to continue producing enough insulin.
"Obesity is a big risk for type two diabetes, inactivity is another one that is a big risk. Can't do anything about our family history, we can't do anything about our age," Clark said.
1 in 3 people in America are at a stage called prediabetes with about 80% not knowing they have it according to the CDC.
"We often come up with another reason that those symptoms are happening and so if we're not listening to those, and not discussing about those symptoms with our doctor and our providers then those can often be delayed to the diagnoses," Clark said.
The CDC has questions you can answer to see your own risk for prediabetes and recommendations for what you can do to avoid progression into type 2 diabetes.
Clark tells me that while diabetes is something worth avoiding there are a number of medications and ways to manage it.
WHO is even working on making insulin and other treatments easier to access for people with diabetes.
