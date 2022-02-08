RICHLAND, Wash.-
Several people came out to Richland to donate blood following Monday's shooting, in support of the surviving victim. There was a call-out on social media that he needed blood, so many came to donate in his honor.
On Tuesday, appointments filled up for blood donations. Walk-ins are allowed, however, they are not guaranteed. The Red Cross also brought in extra people to accommodate those walk-ins.
Cheryl Irwin is a coworker of the surviving victim, and she posted on social media to bring awareness to the need for blood.
"You know, when a tragedy like this happens it brings awareness to the things that need to be addressed and lack of blood supply is one of them," said Irwin. "So, how important it is to come in and donate to keep the blood supply up to save the lives of everybody we can."
The Red Cross regional communications manager, Betsy Robertson, says they've had a blood shortage for a while, and it's gotten worse in the past few months.
They've seen people locally wanting to give blood specifically for the recovering victim, but the best thing they can do to help with the shortage is to make an appointment to give blood even if there aren't any available right away.
"It might be a week, it might be two. But just remember that constant need. You never know when your blood is going to be needed. And maybe by someone you know, but certainly by a fellow member of our community and the only way it can be provided is with a donation," said Robertson. "Don't lose that energy that you have right now. And that inspiration. Make an appointment to give when you can because it will be just as needed then."
The blood collected on Tuesday has to be sent out to be processed. Then, it's shipped and delivered to hospitals when and where it's needed. New moms, people undergoing cancer treatments, or those experiencing trauma.
Rick Herndon has been donating platelets regularly for years.
"There's an ongoing need for blood products, platelets, and red blood cells. There's never not a need," said Herndon.
Kadlec sent a statement about their blood supply on Tuesday, saying as follows:
"As has been reported in the past several weeks, hospitals around the nation, including Kadlec, have been experiencing a reduction in blood supply compared to historical volumes. Kadlec has been appreciative of the messages shared with the public and resulting awareness about the need for donors. In the past two weeks, Kadlec has seen a small improvement in our supply of blood however we’re still below routine quantities. Many times, blood products are used to treat patients with unexpected illnesses and injuries, so having enough supply on-hand requires collaboration between us and our contracted blood bank however the backup supply at the blood banks continues to be limited. Because of this, we continue to encourage community members to donate blood through the American Red Cross, both now and consistently in the future. Donation information can be found at https://www.redcrossblood.org/."
-Stephanie Williams, Executive Director, Ancillary Services, KADLEC.
If you are interested in donating blood you can go to the Red Cross website.