WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days kicks off on Wednesday, August 30 and goes until Sunday, September 3 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds with the theme, "Fun in Fairadise."

Tickets for admission, concerts, the rodeo and more can be found online. Admission prices per day are $12 for adults and $7 for kids and seniors. Families with two adults and two kids can enter for $25. Season passes that include admission for each day of the fair are $40 each.

Concerts and Entertainment

The Walla Walla Fair features several bands and artists this year, including The Beach Boys as its headliner. The Beach Boys are performing at the P1FCU Arena on August 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets currently cost between $55 and $82.

The full entertainment schedules for each day can be found on the fair's website.

Rodeo

The PRCA Rodeo will feature 548 cowboys, a record-breaking number of registrations. Several attendees rank in the top 10 of team ropers, bull riders, steer wrestlers, saddle bronc riders and bareback riders in the world.

Also in attendance will be Miss Rodeo America 2023 Kennadee Riggs who was awarded the title on December 4, 2022 for her work with the Cowgirls Historical Foundation, Arizona Farm Bureau and Cowboy Lifestyle Network.

The rodeo takes place on September 1 through September 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. Tickets per night cost $18 to $25. A rodeo package is also available and includes all three rodeo nights and gate admission for $60.

There is also a package available including tickets for all three rodeo nights, gate admission and the demolition derby for $90. Tickets can be found here.

Demolition Derby

The demolition derby takes place on August 31 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here and range in price from $26 to $34.

Parade

This year's parade at the fair starts at 10 a.m. on September 2. This year's Parade Marshals are Dick and Mary Hanson who have previously been involved as Parade Chairs.