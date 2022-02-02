Pasco, WA - Amazon has been building two warehouses in Pasco, which are said to be open by late summer.
However, one big concern is what will traffic start to look like once they are open. The warehouses are located just off Highway 12 and A St in Pasco.
After speaking with the Washington Department of Transportation, Meagan Lott says they made suggestions to alter some roads in the area.
WSDOT says they had seen some car accidents occur off of A St. which now is a right turn only onto Highway 12. Eventually, Amazon is said to add a right turn only lane for incoming traffic off of Highway 12.
The City of Pasco has also been working to make changes to help alleviate traffic.
At this time the two centers are expected to have about 620 semis going in and out daily. Another 2,000 trips in and out for non-semi vehicles like employees during shifts changes and other delivery services.
An engineer with the City of Pasco told us currently the made route trucks for the distribution centers should is I182 and Highway 12 then use the Lewis St. exit off of Highway 12.
Once the distribution center is open and operating, Pasco will keep a close eye on the flow of traffic throughout the Tri-Cities.