What you need to know before booking flights for the summer

PASCO, Wash.-
Travel agent Jaime Femreite with Travel Leaders says lots of people want to travel right now, and bookings are increasing.
She says the earlier you book your trip, the better.
"Both domestic and international for peak travel times like spring break and major holidays, I say book in as far advance as possible, not only are you going to get the best pricing but the best options in terms of flights and accommodations," said Femreite.
She says prices may not be extremely high, but availability could pose a bigger issue.
"We are seeing a bit less options as far as flights and unfortunately a little more scheduling changes have been occurring," said Femreite.
Tri-Cities Airport director Buck Taft says airlines are having staffing issues. Right now, there are fewer flights than they'd like out of Pasco. They're working on getting more flights for routes that already exist.
"I think this summer if we have some more flights we're going to start seeing some growth," said Taft.
He says the busiest travel times are during spring break, summer, and during the holidays.
"Last year spring break was limited because of COVID, summer travel picked up and holiday travel did well," said Taft.
Taft says numbers are down 12 percent from 2019, which is an improvement from last year when they were down 20 percent. He's hoping the airport will fully recover next year in 2023.
"I think the flights will continue to be full, I just don't know how much our schedule is going to increase this year," said Taft.
He says the new routes we saw last year to places like Burbank, Reno, and San Diego, were great additions. They are mainly focused on increasing flight volume. Taft is working on talking with airlines in the near future.