When can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? New Your Times quiz

The New York Times created an online quiz where you can find your place in the "Vaccine Line".
You can input your Age, Location, Line of work, and if you have any health risks to find when you could potentially receive the COVID-19 vaccine in comparison to the population of your County, State, and all the the United States.
Click HERE for the quiz.
The New York Times partnered with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs using their vaccine tool to calculate the number of people who will need a vaccine in each state and county and where you might fit in that line.