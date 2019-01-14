Gray and chilly today with patchy morning fog. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s-near 30, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s. If you want any sun today or tomorrow, head to the mountains!
A strong ridge of high pressure and inversion will dominate our weather through Tuesday. This has resulted in an Air Stagnation Advisory until 7 PM Wednesday. Expect poor air quality at times. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30. Slight chance for a little rain or showers during the day on Wednesday. A stronger system looks to arrive Wednesday night-Thursday. One concern will be the potential for a wintry mix, including freezing rain, for the early morning commute on Thursday. Temperatures will warm above freezing by late morning so any wintry mix should change over to just rain. Highs in the upper 30s-low 50s.
Mostly cloudy and dry for Friday. A weak disturbance could give us a few stray showers/sprinkles on Saturday. A better chance for rain Sunday afternoon, highs in the mid 40s.
Monty