Where to park for the Water Follies

Parking passes can be purchased at the Tri-City Water Follies office prior to the event, or at the entrance gate. Oversized Vehicle parking is not available.
Parking Admission:
General Parking: Fri & Sat. $5.00
General Parking: Sun. $10.00
General parking in Pasco: Limited parking is available. Look for official Water Follies parking signs off of Sylvester Street. All other parking offered in Pasco is on private property. This parking is not affiliated with the Tri-City Water Follies and parking rates for these areas are at the discretion of the property owner. (Please see Pasco General Admission Parking.)
Accessibility: Tri-City Water Follies has a designated handicap parking area. Use the Highway 240 entrance in Kennewick into the GA main lot. If you require assistance to get in to Columbia Park from the parking lot, please phone 509/460-6504 or 509-551-0572. For Pasco, park access is located right off of Rd. 54.
Rules:
- No consumption of alcoholic beverages in parked vehicles.
- No tailgating allowed in parking lots.