It's been two years since the start of the pandemic, which has taken the lives of millions and mutated multiple times.
The White House released a fact sheet last week about the potential consequences of cutting funding for COVID relief.
The White House is requesting more for virus relief. The Biden Administration is requesting $22.5 billion in funding for testing and other relief aid. However, Congress has only approved $15.6 billion.
"The Administration has warned, failure to fund these efforts now will have severe consequences as we will not be equipped to deal with a future surge. Waiting to provide funding once we’re in a surge will be too late," says the release.
The White House says failure to add funding can cause scaling back on previously planned purchases. Some of which are preventative treatments for immune-compromised Americans. Others, for booster vaccines not everyone will be able to get.
Locally, the Benton-Franklin Health District is working to ensure the community is staying healthy and aware of any changes.
"We're still working hard to investigate outbreaks at workplaces," said Rick Dawson with BFHD, "Working with long-term care facilities to make sure we're suppressing disease there."
The Benton-Franklin Health District is staying prepared for potential outbreaks in crowded work environments amid restrictions easing up.
Dawson says, it's not so much about the funding but the burden and what the community is facing.
The University of Washington Medicine runs a couple of testing sites in the Tri-Cities and Yakima. They're set to have a meeting about COVID-19 test funding later today.
