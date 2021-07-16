The WIC program is making an effort to help families as the pandemic continues on. They've raised their fresh fruit and vegetable benefit to $35-dollars per child per month.
This increase will last four months and you don't have to do anything to get the additional money. If you have WIC, the money will be on your WIC card at the beginning of each month.
You can use this at grocery stores but not at farmers markets or farm stores.
Frozen fruits and vegetables are also included in this benefit.
According to the Department of Health's website, $35 a month broken down is about 3 or 4 items per week depending on the cost of the items.