Wildfire Season has begun and there are three major fires burning in the Columbia Basin so we are expecting widespread smoke and haze for the entire region. Add to that breezy and gusty winds causing patchy blowing dust. There is a wind advisory for the Kittitas Valley until 11 pm tonight NW winds 20-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds elsewhere 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures tonight in the upper 40s and 50s.
Friday looks great sunny, light winds and temps in the mid to upper 80s.
The weekend is calling for sunshine and gradual warming temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday will be the start of a mini heatwave with temps hitting the mid to upper 90s and increasing to the low 100s Monday and Tuesday.
Tri-Cities
Friday...Sunny and Nice...88/58
Saturday...Sunny and Warm... 92/60
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...98/64
Monday...Sunny and Hot...103/69
Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...101/69
Wednesday...Mostly Sunny...97/65
Yakima
Friday...Sunny...85/58
Saturday...Sunny & Warm...91/62
Sunday...Sunny and Hot...96/65
Monday...Sunny and Hot...102/70
Tuesday...Sunny and Hot...100/69
Wednesday...Mostly Sunny...95/62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.