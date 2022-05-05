Scattered showers gusty winds and cooler temperatures tonight. Winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph and overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid-40s. There is potential for stray a stray thunderstorm tonight in the foothills of the Blues. Any storm that does develop could produce heavy downpours, gusts of 45 mph, and small hail and lightning. When Thunder Roars stay indoors.
Friday & Saturday more rain and thunderstorms are possible with strong gusty winds at times and temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s and low temps in the 30s and 40s.
Mother’s Day looks to be dry and cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday night the next system arrives bringing showers overnight and even a chance of rain/snow mix for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys. Yes, the S word has been mentioned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.