Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... The winds have diminished, and Wind Advisory wind speeds are no longer expected. Therefore the Wind Advisory will expire at 10 PM PST. However, there may still be isolated spots, mainly on mountain ridge tops, where winds may gust to near Wind Advisory speeds for brief periods of time for the rest of this evening. Winds will continue to diminish overnight, but breezy winds are expected again at most locations on Tuesday.