Batten down the hatches the wind has arrived and will be blowing strong gust through Tuesday afternoon winds 30-40 mph and gusts around 50+ mph overnight lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Tomorrow windy, sunny and cooler as a cold front moves in. Daytime highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Winds will decrease Tuesday night and Wednesday will be sunny and cooler yet with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the 30’s. We have a chance of snow developing for Yakima/Kittitas Valley & Columbia Basin Thursday eventually turning to rain later in the day. Snow levels in the Columbia Basin will be 800 ft. Level increasing to 2500 ft. Level later in the day.
Snoqualmie pass will see heavy snow tonight and very gusty winds creating blizzard like conditions and accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and another 1 to2 inches for tomorrow. Winds could gust into the 30+ mph range creating hazardous driving conditions.
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and the Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.