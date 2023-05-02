PASCO, Wash. —

Wildfires are natural hazards that cause a devastating amount of destruction and turn into natural disasters when lives are threatened.

Pasco Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Officer Ben Shearer says no matter where you live, your home is at risk of a wildfire.

Shearer says, “Don’t think just cause you live in the middle of town that you’re not going to have that issue.”

Shearer says plants might look more alive and green in the Spring, but can still pose a threat.

“We live in the Tri-Cities. It’s a desert, it’s dry,” Shearer says. “Even the greenest grass will burn.”

Shearer says it is important to clean all the dead plants, leaves and tumbleweeds from the property. He says it is good to remove those dead plants, or ‘fuels’, from corners of fences or along the sides of buildings where the wind may have blown those fuels into place. He says to clear out underneath any decks and cut down overgrown weeds.

Northwest Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Betsy Robertson says preparing for fires now, keeps your family safe later in Summer.

“Now is the time for all of us to be preparing for wildfire season,” Robertson says. “Preparing yourself as an individual, your family and especially the home that you live in.”

Shearer says a lot of the preparation for your home is in the landscaping. He says to remove arborvitaes from next to the house and plant smaller plants that burn slower.

Even with the prep work done, evacuations can still be placed for where you live. Shearer says the evacuation levels are no longer numbered and consist of three terms: Get Ready, Get Set and Go.

Shearer says local fire departments will “pick a broad enough location for the ‘Get Ready’ stage of evacuations.

“Have that go bag ready, have that medication,” Shearer says. “Make sure your pets are ready to go and make sure your family is ready to go in case the evacuation levels rise.”

Ready.gov says to include toiletries, food, water, a first aid kit or medication if prescribed, clothes, masks, comfort items for everyone in the family/party, chargers, batteries and a flashlight.

Shearer says after you gather those supplies and pile them next to the door, wait for any updates from local firefighters about the evacuation notices. Shearer says the ‘Get Set’ stage is quickly followed by the ‘Go’ stage.

“All that stuff should be in your car,” Shearer says. “You should have all that ready to go and be making your phone calls letting people know where you are going.”

Shearer says there should not be any hesitation for the last stage.

“You should already be gone,” Shearer says. “If you see firetruck taillights, you are late.”

Shearer and Robertson say returning home after a fire can be dangerous. Shearer says to not return home unless authorities tell you it is safe to do so.

Robertson says many people may not have a home to return to and that is where the Red Cross helps.

“The needs are case-by-case,” Robertson says. “But the Red Cross will help with immediate needs until a long term solution can be figured out, and if people are eligible, the Red Cross will help them get back on their feet long after a fire destroyed their home.”

Continuous updates on wildfires throughout the season are updated on a real-time map through the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and through InciWeb.