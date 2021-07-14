Will there be Beer Gardens?

The Beer Garden is operated by Country Gentlemen Catering.

The Beer Garden, Lagoon Saloon in Columbia Park and Margarita Village in Wade Park will operate on the following schedule:

Friday:            noon – 4:30 p.m. (Margarita Village is closed Friday)

Saturday          9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Sunday            9 a.m.- 4:30p.m.

The Lagoon Saloon is located just east of the Columbia Park Golf Course driving range in Kennewick.  Margarita Village is located west of Rd.  46 access path in Wade Park. No one under 21 is allowed in the beer gardens.

