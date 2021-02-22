Cloudy VERY windy and a slight chance of rain for Yakima. A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through Tuesday at 4 AM winds blowing 25 to 35 MPH and gusts of 50 MPH or more in some areas. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy to start off Tuesday a slight chance of rain/snow mix for Yakima in the AM clearing out to a Sunny afternoon high near 50. Tri-Cities will continue to see strong winds Tuesday and a chance for stray afternoon rain showers otherwise sunny with high temps in the 50’s.
A Winter Storm Warning is In Effect for the Cascades through 10 PM Tuesday. Heavy snowfall expected tonight for Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass at a rate of 1-2" per Hour.
*Heavy Snow Above 2000 feet
*Accumulations of 12-24"
*Passes Expect 18-24"
*Expect Difficult Travel