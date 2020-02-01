Happy Saturday everybody!
It is going to be a windy one when you step outside.
There is a wind advisory until 6pm tonight. Gusts expected up to 50mph.
- SW 25-35 mph
- Gusts: 50-60 mph
- Down Trees, Branches, Power Lines
- Local Power Outages
- Lighter Gusts Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 35-45 MPH
Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s to the lower 60s in both the Tri Cities and the Yakima valley Saturday. Expect some light showers and winds will start to die down in evening.
Snow will be accumulating in the Cascades and Blues before drying off into Sunday. As the cold front approaches we can expect temperatures to drop Sunday into Monday.