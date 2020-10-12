- Damaging Wind Possible
- W 30-45 Gusts 60 mph
- Down Trees, Power Lines
- Power Outages
A complex forecast for the next 48 hours... Wind, Rain and Damaging Wind!
Partly to mostly sunny and windy today with gusts 20-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 60s-near 70 by noon and holding steady this afternoon. A wet frontal system will be pushing on shore overnight with rain developing east of the after midnight and then changing to scattered showers tomorrow afternoon. A strong westerly upper level jet will cause a leeside (east of the Cascades) trough to develop tomorrow afternoon. This will allow very strong winds to mix to the surface... Think of the leeside trough as an escalator that will provide the damaging winds aloft a pathway to the surface.
High Wind Watch... Tuesday Noon-11 PM
High pressure returns Wednesday through this weekend with decreasing wind and mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s-near 70 and overnight lows in the 30s-low 40s.
